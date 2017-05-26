Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Juliet Ibrahim Shows Off Belly In Hot Photo

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment

Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim shared the hot black and white photo on her IG page. She captioned it; “A happy person is not a person in a certain set of circumstances, but rather a person with a certain set of attitudes… Good morning World , it’s a rainy day, be safe out there… ”   …

