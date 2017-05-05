Actress Mercy Aigbe dares hubby over claims of infidelity, mental instability

Award winning Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe on Wednesday challenged her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry to back his claims with proof that she was mentally unstable and a flirt.

Aigbe, is finally owning up to the serial battering she endured from her husband, with published shocking photographs of her last experience.

The brand ambassador to `Shape You Slimming Coffee’ took to her social media page @mercyaigbegentry to react to Gentry’s claims.

Belwo is extracts from Aigbe's posts;

“Dear Lanre Gentry, It breaks my heart that I have to do this but as it is you have left me with no choice……

“I had sleepless night because I just couldn’t comprehend why someone I loved; someone with whom I have a child will be hell bent on destroying me, I just cannot comprehend it……..

“I read with tears in my eyes all the LIES you fabricated against me, LIES you feel will justify your inhumane act, LIES you feel will gain you public sympathy and LIES calculated to bring my person to public opprobrium……..

“You claim ….(1) I am Mentally Unstable (2) That you have caught me with different men

(3) That I do not take care of my parents (4) That a man rented an apartment for me……….

LIES all LIES……..

“Dear hubby, I challenge you to back up your claims with PROOF!!!!……,” she wrote.

The actress with 2.1 million followers on her instagram also narrated how she labored and stood by the husband reiterating that “You must PROOF all your allegation otherwise God knows I am going to add another law suit to the one on the ground.”

She stressed that the reason for her coming out to challenge the husband was because he was capitalising on her silence to cause more damage.

The talented actress, movie director, business woman and mother of two recently obtained a restraining order from an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

According to the order, Gentry, is restrained from going anywhere within a one-mile radius of Aigbe and her two children in her custody.

Aigbe’s outburst came after the estranged husband revealed in an interview that the wife had been suffering from psychological problem for long.

He denied turning the actress into punching bag; rather, he said she ganged up with her friends to attacked him adding that while her friends beat him, the wife violently hit him with a stool.

He further alleged that the actress had mental issues stressing that he took her to so many places to get her stable. “I have papers to proof this.”

Gentry also accused his estranged wife of infidelity.

