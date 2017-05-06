Actress ‘Mercy Johnson’ Begs Fans To Pray For Her Marriage

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okogie, has called on her fans to remember her in their prayers so that her marriage will remain happy forever. Mercy Johnson, who is also the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Kogi State Governor on entertainment, arts and culture, said that her husband’s birthday is fast approaching and she is unsure …

The post Actress ‘Mercy Johnson’ Begs Fans To Pray For Her Marriage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

