Adaka Boro Festival kicks off May 14 in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—ALL is now set for this year’s annual Isaac Adaka Boro Memorial Festival billed to commence Sunday May 14 .

A statement by the Chairman of the organizing committee, Mr. Inemo Samiama, yesterday, in Yenagoa, indicated that the festival would begin with a candle light procession at Kaiama, country home of the late Ijaw hero on May 14.

According Samiama, the official opening ceremony is scheduled for Monday May 15 at the Rev Proctor Memorial School field Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area and would have in attendance Governor Seriake Dickson and the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Committee, Brigadier- General Paul Boroh, (retd), as special guests of honour.

Other highlights of the week-long festival include; football competition, wrestling championship, beauty pageant and a symposium with the theme: Izon Unity and Development: A New Strategic Partnership, with Senator Ben Bruce, Ambassador Godknows Igali, Niger Delta activist, Ms Ankio Briggs, and Nollywood Actor Sam Dede, as guest speakers.

