Adamawa: Court hears attempted murder case on landlady

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief Magistrate Court in Yola, Adamawa State capital, is expected to hear a case of an attempted murder and threat to life brought before it by a lady, Fadimatu Umar, against the trio of Abubakar Umar Ardo, Murtala Umar Ardo and Aishatu Ardo over a protracted family dispute fuelled by envy, jealousy and hatred. The […]

