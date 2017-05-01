Adamawa: Court hears attempted murder case on landlady

Chief Magistrate Court in Yola, Adamawa State capital, is expected to hear a case of an attempted murder and threat to life brought before it by a lady, Fadimatu Umar, against the trio of Abubakar Umar Ardo, Murtala Umar Ardo and Aishatu Ardo over a protracted family dispute fuelled by envy, jealousy and hatred. The […]

The post Adamawa: Court hears attempted murder case on landlady appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

