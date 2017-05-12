Adamawa State: Police arrests two over Mubi market clash

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects over a clash at the Mubi International Cattle Market which led to the death of two people. The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, told newsmen on Friday in Yola that the suspects had been taken to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) …

