Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adams Oshiomhole’s wife, Lara becomes a Nigerian

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The wife of the immediate past Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, Lara, has been granted Nigerian citizenship alongside 335 other foreign nationals. A total of 335 foreign nationals were on Tuesday granted citizenship by the Federal Government in Abuja after statutory clearance and due diligence by the relevant security agencies.‎ ‎ The certificate of […]

Adams Oshiomhole’s wife, Lara becomes a Nigerian

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.