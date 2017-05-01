Pages Navigation Menu

Address salary shortfall in varsities, ASUU urges FG

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Address salary shortfall in varsities, ASUU urges FG

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Ibadan Chapter, has advised the Federal Government to find lasting solution to the continued shortfall of personnel in universities across the country.

The union, through its Chairman, Dr Deji Omole, said in a statement in Ibadan that the present administration has adopted “Maradona style” in meeting the agreements  signed with the union in 2009 and 2013.

According to Omole, while the student to lecturer ratio keeps increasing, and science laboratories are nothing to write home about, lecturers are still expected to teach students with poor facilities to produce globally competitive graduates.

He spoke further that most university lecturers now face hard times due to fractional payment of salaries and unpaid  allowances.

Due to lack of attention in the universities, the union expressed fear that the country may suffer another brain drain as conditions of service for Nigerian academics are nothing to write home about even when placed in the context of Africa and not European universities.

Omole noted that ”If lecturers’ welfare and salaries are paid in full with adequate world class teaching facilities, lecturers in our universities will be able to compete globally.’’

