Uhuru raises minimum wage – VIDEO – Daily Nation

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Uhuru raises minimum wage – VIDEO
The President said he had looked after the affairs of the workers and asked them to give him a second term in office. He said wage employment grew by 11 per cent in the past year, adding that more jobs are on the way. Advertisement. By PATRICK LANG'AT
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

