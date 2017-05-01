Uhuru raises minimum wage – VIDEO – Daily Nation
Uhuru raises minimum wage – VIDEO
The President said he had looked after the affairs of the workers and asked them to give him a second term in office. He said wage employment grew by 11 per cent in the past year, adding that more jobs are on the way. Advertisement. By PATRICK LANG'AT
What President Uhuru's pay deal means to you
2017 Labour Day speech by President Kenyatta
