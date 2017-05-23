Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Lola Rae, Asa Asika Listed Among CSA’s Next Generation African Influencers

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal, singers Lola Rae, Falana, Leri Q and artiste manager Asa Asika, were among other young Africans listed on a new quarterly report – On The Radar – launched by communications and talent agency, Celebrity Services Africa. According to CSA, the list “identifies and honours the next generation of African talent including musicians, artists, social innovators […]

The post Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Lola Rae, Asa Asika Listed Among CSA’s Next Generation African Influencers appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.