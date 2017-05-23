Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Lola Rae, Asa Asika Listed Among CSA’s Next Generation African Influencers

Designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal, singers Lola Rae, Falana, Leri Q and artiste manager Asa Asika, were among other young Africans listed on a new quarterly report – On The Radar – launched by communications and talent agency, Celebrity Services Africa. According to CSA, the list “identifies and honours the next generation of African talent including musicians, artists, social innovators […]

The post Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Lola Rae, Asa Asika Listed Among CSA’s Next Generation African Influencers appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

