Adebayo prevented Nigeria’s disintegration-Fasuan

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

‎

Ado-Ekiti– As tributes continue to pour in for the departed Military Governor of the old Western Region, Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo, an Elder statesman and Chairman of the Committee for the Creation of Ekiti State, Chief Deji Fasuan, has described him as a patriotic Nigerian man of peace who worked to avert the break-up of Nigeria.

The retired Permanent Secretary said Adebayo assumed office as the Western Region helmsman at a difficult period and succeeded in restoring peace and harmony and brought development to the hinterland.

Fasuan stated this in a tribute he read on behalf of the committee at the funeral of the late Adebayo held at the weekend in Iyin-Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

He also hailed the contributions of the late Adebayo to the creation of Ekiti State as the agitation which started in May 1991 came to fruition on 1st October, 1996 when the state was decreed into existence by the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Fasuan revealed that twenty prominent individuals including nine Obas and eleven committee members who participated in the struggle for the creation of Ekiti State had died with Adebayo being the latest addition to the list.

He said: “Gen. Adebayo gave all the backing, all the financial and moral assistance we needed to prosecute our project.

”We had five other state agitators to contend with-Ijebu State, Oduduwa State, Oke Ogun State, Ibadan State and Coastal State. By the grace of God, we won the only slot for the western zone and the result is what we have today.

“Since the state was created in 1996, our Oga (Adebayo) has continued to play a role wider than that of Ekiti political scene. He had consistently led Yoruba groups and canvassed the unity of Yoruba nation. We are proud of him.”

