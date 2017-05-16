Adebayo’s body arrives Ibadan Thursday

Activities marking the final burial rites of a former governor of the defunct Western Region, Major General Robbert Adeyinka Adebayo (Rtd),‎ will commence on Thursday May 18, with a lying in state at the House of Chiefs, Parliamentary Building, Ibadan. General Adebayo died on 8th March 2017 at the age of 89, a day before […]

