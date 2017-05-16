Pages Navigation Menu

Adebayo’s burial: Fayose declares May 19 work free

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has declared May 19 work free day in honour of the late retired Maj. Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo, a former Military Governor of the old Western region. Fayose announced this in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday during a meeting with members and executives of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS). […]

