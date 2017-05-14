Adeboye counsels Nigerian christians
General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Christians in the country not to lose hope in God, despite current situation in the country. Adeboye also appealed to them to maintain a peaceful disposition, even in the face of frustration and persecution. He spoke on Sunday at […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
