Adeboye counsels Nigerian christians

General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Christians in the country not to lose hope in God, despite current situation in the country. Adeboye also appealed to them to maintain a peaceful disposition, even in the face of frustration and persecution. He spoke on Sunday at […]

Adeboye counsels Nigerian christians

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

