Adeboye urges Christians not to lose hope

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – The General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has tasked Christians in the country not to lose hope in God but believe that He is Almighty and capable of helping one out of any ugly situation there may be in life.

Pastor Adeboye equally urged the people to maintain a peaceful disposition towards all men no matter the situation they find themselves so that their prayers would be answered.

He gave the charged Sunday at the RCCG Inter-denominational Service held at Kassa in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State where he rounded up the RCCG 2017 Northern Ministers and Workers Conference.

Speaking on the topic: “The Almighty” with his text taken from the book of Genesis 17:1-10, the General Overseer said God revealed himself to Abraham and if we walk in obedience and trust in Him, He will always be available to us.

He said, “Know that there is a God who is the Almighty, hide nothing from Him no matter the situation but put your trust in Him and the Almighty will be available to you. Though you have no one to help, the Almighty will help, remember that He knows all.”

Earlier, the State Governor, Simon Lalong who expressed happiness at the coming of Pastor Adeboye to the State appealed to him to “continue to pray for lasting peace to be restored to the State” and appealed to citizens to “love one another because if there is love, there will be no crises.”

The post Adeboye urges Christians not to lose hope appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

