Adeboye’s assistant, Obanure, dies at 65

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS— THE Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has lost one of its Assistant General Overseers, Pastor Olu Obanure, who died at the age of 65 on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Pastor Obanure’s sudden death was announced in a statement signed by the Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel), Pastor Funso Odesola.

The statement read: “The Redeemed Christian Church of God announces the sudden home call of Pastor Olu Obanure, the Assistant General Overseer and Pastor-in-charge of RCCG (West Coast).”

“The family and the entire church are deeply touched by his sudden exit but are comforted by the exemplary Christian life which he lived and the fact that he served his Lord and Master till the end.

“Pastor Olu Obanure was appointed the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Establishment during the 64th Annual Convention of the Mission in August 2016.

“He had served the mission in such various capacities as the Special Assistant to the General Overseer (Admin/Personnel), Pastor-in Charge of West Coast with base in Accra, Ghana, and as the Provincial Pastor, Northern Province 5 with headquarters in Abuja.

“The Kogi State-born man of God had a Masters degree in Communications and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan. He is survived by his widow and children.”

