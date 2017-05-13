Pages Navigation Menu

Adekunle Gold dumps Olamide’s YBNL [VIDEO]

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

YBNL boss, Olamide, has confirmed Adekunle Gold is no longer with his record label. Olamide revealed this in an interview with Moet on Soundcity FM. “It’s just a contract that ended. We are still family,” he said. When quizzed further if YBNL is still managing Gold’s career, Olamide replied: “No. He is not under me. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

