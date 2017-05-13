Adekunle Gold dumps Olamide’s YBNL [VIDEO]

YBNL boss, Olamide, has confirmed Adekunle Gold is no longer with his record label. Olamide revealed this in an interview with Moet on Soundcity FM. “It’s just a contract that ended. We are still family,” he said. When quizzed further if YBNL is still managing Gold’s career, Olamide replied: “No. He is not under me. […]

Adekunle Gold dumps Olamide’s YBNL [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

