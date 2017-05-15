Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adekunle Gold finally confirms YBNL Exit | Watch – BellaNaija

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Adekunle Gold finally confirms YBNL Exit | Watch
BellaNaija
Nigerian alternative soul singer, Adekunle Kosoko popularly known as Adekunle Gold in a recent interview with Planet TV confirmed that he has indeed left YBNL. YBNL Boss, Olamide had earlier last week told Moet Abebe of Soundcity 98.5 FM that Adekunle …
Why You Don't Renew Contract In YBNL – Adekunle Gold RevealsNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.