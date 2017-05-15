Adekunle Gold finally confirms YBNL Exit | Watch

Nigerian alternative soul singer, Adekunle Kosoko popularly known as Adekunle Gold in a recent interview with Planet TV confirmed that he has indeed left YBNL. YBNL Boss, Olamide had earlier last week told Moet Abebe of Soundcity 98.5 FM that Adekunle Gold is no longer part of the setup at the record label.The singer has now […]

The post Adekunle Gold finally confirms YBNL Exit | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

