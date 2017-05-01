Adekunle Gold releases video, ‘Work’, on Workers’ Day – The Eagle Online
|
Adekunle Gold releases video, 'Work', on Workers' Day
The Eagle Online
The award winning urban highlife and R&B singer, Adekunle Gold, has released the music video of WORK, which is a monster track off his highly appreciated album, GOLD. The video is a full reflection of the Nigerian working population. It strongly …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!