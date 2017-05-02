Pages Navigation Menu

Adekunle Gold returns with Work – TheNewsGuru

Adekunle Gold returns with Work
The award winning urban highlife and R&B Singer Adekunle Gold has released the music video of 'WORK' which is a song off his album, 'GOLD'. The video is a full reflection of the Nigerian working population; it strongly depicts the social and economic …

