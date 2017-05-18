Adekunle Gold Unveils New Band And The Name Will WOW You | PHOTOS

Nigerian alternative soul singer, Adekunle Kosoko popularly known as Adekunle Gold who confirmed that he has indeed left YBNL in an interview with Planet TV, has unveiled his official band ‘The 79th Element’ reportedly named after the atomic number of Gold. The band houses Micheal Bakare as its producer and music director, Oladele Afolabi handling …

The post Adekunle Gold Unveils New Band And The Name Will WOW You | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

