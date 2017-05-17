Adeleke: Coroner threatens police officers

The coroner’s inquest by the Osun State government to investigate the cause of Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s death yesterday threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the police officer in charge of homicide and a divisional police officer, if they fail to appear before it today.

The Chief Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, who made the threat during proceeding at the state High Court, Osogbo, summoned the police commissioner and the pathologist who carried out a post-mortem on the deceased.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, on Monday testified that the pathologist, Dr. Solaja, who carried out the post-mortem, was the only one to give details of the result.

Lasisi said the O/C Homicide and DPO Dugbe Police Station were inside the mortuary with the pathologist when the sample for the post-mortem was taken.

He said overdose of the drugs administered on the late senator might have been responsible for his death.

Lasisi said when Adeleke’s body was brought to the hospital, his medical history showed one person that was neither a doctor nor a nurse injected him when he complained of leg pain before he died.

He said the injection included five per cent of dextrose, intravenous fluid glory set, scalp vein needle, two ampoules of analgin, four ampoules of 10ml of diazepam, one ampoule of pentasozine, one ampoule of getamacine and valium.

The CMD said the drugs were given in excess dosage and could cause reflex collapse and blockage of respiratory system.

Said he: “As a doctor of 27 years experience, I have never given 40ml of diazepam to any patient. Analgin is an outlawed drug. I wonder where the so-called person got that from.”

At yesterday’s proceeding, Police Commissioner Adeoye Fimihan was represented by the Officer in Charge of Legal, Abass Haruna, who said he could not give evidence on behalf of his boss.

He assured the panel that the CP would appear before it today.

Ayilara told the O/C Legal that the panel directed the summons to the CP so that he could be represented.

His words: “If the O/C Homicide and the DPO Dugbe Police Station are not here, I will issue a warrant against them.”

