Adeleke: Family rejects Aregbesola’s inquest, says its self-serving

…Inquest, most acceptable standard – Govt

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The family of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died on April 30, 2017, yesterday has rejected the coroner’s Inquest ordered by the state government, to determine the cause of late politician’s death.

Adeleke’s family had already asked the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, to carry out an autopsy of the late politician to determine the cause of his sudden death, the result of which is still being awaited.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola last week signed an executive order setting up a coroner inquest into the sudden death of the late Senator under the Coroner Law Cap 32 Vol I Law of Osun 2002.

While inaugurating the committee governor Aregbesola, who appointed Mr Olusegun Ayodele, a Magistrate, as the head of the inquest team also directed that the inquest be carried out in Osogbo within the next three weeks.

According to Aregbesola, the inquest became necessary because of the suddenness and the circumstances surrounding the death of the first civilian governor of the state.

But addressing journalists yesterday in Ede, the country home of Senator Adeleke, spokesman of the family, who is also the Chairman of Adeleke University, Dr. Deji Adeleke noted that government action was ill advised and self serving.

Inquest is most acceptable standard – Govt

Reacting to the development, the state government, in a statement by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon said; “The attention of the Government of the State of Osun has been drawn to a press conference purportedly held by the family of first civilian governor of our state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, where it rejected the Coroner’s Inquest instituted by the Government into the unfortunate and sudden death of our beloved former Governor. This is rather unfortunate.

‘’As a government the step that has been taken is the most responsible and the most acceptable standard in any civilized society.

“The decision to institute an inquest into his sudden death was not to please or satisfy anyone at all. It was set up for the good of the society.’’

Adeleke’s family’s statement

Accompanied by other members of the family, Dr Adeleke’s statement read in part: “The Adeleke family denounced in its entirety the ill advised and self serving coroner’s inquest ordered by the Osun State government purportedly set up to determine the cause of death of our dearly beloved Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

“We condemn in strictest terms the continuous politicisation attempt by the state of this great loss to our family, particularly the ordering of this inquest at a time that we are still coming to terms with the harsh reality of his sudden departure and the pain and grief there from.

“As part of our attempts to reach closure and commence our healing process, the family had earlier ordered an autopsy to be carried out. This is the only scientific and globally accepted means of objectively determining the cause of death and we look forward to the reports there from, this is irrespective of the obvious infrastructural and technological limitations of medical laboratories in the country.

“We have been reliably informed by credible sources that the outcome of the “kangaroo inquest” is already predetermined by the state and designed to serve its own interest with distorted facts and misinformation which will clearly not be in the interest of the good people of Osun in general and the Adeleke’s family in particular.

“We have therefore as a family resolved not to participate nor cooperate with the kangaroo styled panel set up by the state government, as the panel was clearly set up to serve the state’s own political interests and ultimate establishment of its own ‘’self serving facts.

”While everyone including any government is entitled to his own opinion, the government inquest is an attempt to create its own “alternative facts.” Facts are sacred and the truth is constant, alternative facts are nothing but falsehood.

“We are therefore compelled to reject the inquest with its outcome. We also urged the loving people of Osun to discountenance this kangaroo inquest into the death of our beloved Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

“The state government should explain to the good people of Osun why it is in a hurry to order a Coroner’s Inquest when report of the autopsy ordered by the Adeleke family is yet to be delivered to the family.

‘’We wish to reiterate in the strongest terms that the report of the autopsy ordered by the family must be released to no one else but the Adeleke family. To do otherwise by the medical team conducting the autopsy will be tantamount to gross professional misconduct actionable with appropriate sanctions in law.”

