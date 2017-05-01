Adeleke: Your allegations are baseless, unfounded, APC tells Rep

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has described the allegation of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuff, that some members of the APC are after his life as unfounded and baseless.

Hon. Yusuff, had weekend through one of his aides accused some members of the APC in the House of Representatives from Osun, and the Osun APC Chairman of threatening his life since he expressed his intention to contest Osun State governorship in 2018.

But in a swift reaction by Mr Kunle Oyatomi, the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy of APC in Osun State, the party dismissed Yusuff’s claims.

The party also denied the claim by Yusuff that he and the late Adeleke were allegedly singled out and warned not to contest the 2018 governorship election primary of APC.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the leadership of APC in Osun State has been drawn to a release issued by one Dr. Aderemi Suleiman Ajala on behalf of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yussuf on the threat to his life, among all other allegations, which are unfounded, baseless and are of no security concern to say the least.

“We hereby state unequivocally that the Deputy Speaker and his propagandists are merely clustering to the death of our late party leader and illustrious son of Ede, Senator Isiaka Adeleke to make smokescreen names and score undue political relevance for themselves.’’

Osun sets up probe

Meantime, following last week’s sudden death of the first executive governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke at a private hospital in Osogbo, the state government said it is setting up an inquest to unravel the circumstances of this unfortunate and sad incident, in order to put the record straight.

Speculations were rife that Senator Adeleke was allegedly poisoned because of his ambition to contest the 2018 governorship election in the state.

Senator Adeleke’s burial was also delayed till the following day and the corpse returned to Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for autopsy.

The result of the autopsy was still being awaited by the late politician’s family.

But the state government in a statement by the Director, Bureau of Communication to governor Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Semiu Okanlawon in Osogbo yesterday, said Senator Adeleke deserved a state burial.

The statement reads in part : “We are still in shock and great pain over the transition of our friend, associate and brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

“He was a prominent son of our state and its first democratically elected governor. His death is shocking and totally unexpected.

“The Osun State government had intended to give him a befitting state burial which he rightly deserved and which the state had prepared to undertake.

“In the light of this, the state government, using the instrumentality of the law, is setting up an inquest to unravel the circumstances of this unfortunate incident, in order to put the record straight on his death.’’

