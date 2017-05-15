Osun deputy governor at Adeleke’s inquest – The Nation Newspaper
Osun deputy governor at Adeleke's inquest
The Nation Newspaper
Osun State Deputy Governor Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori yesterday appeared before a coroner panel set up by Governor Rauf Aregbesola, to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Laoye-Tomori, who arrived the courtroom about 10:35 am., said she waived …
