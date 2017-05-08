Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ademola, 5 other Nigerian youngsters named in England World Cup squad

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Everton youngster Ademola Lookman tops the list of six players included in the England U-20 final squad for the ‎World Youth Championship who are also eligible to represent Nigeria.

Ademola Lookman

Ademola who opted to represent England after a move by the Nigeria football House to get him to switch allegiance fell through is joined by Liverpool duo of Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo, Tottenham Hotspur’s Josh Onomah and Chelsea teen duo of Dominic Solanke and Fikayo Tomori.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The World Youth Championship will take place in South Korea later in the month.

Lookman scored on his debut when his side beat Manchester City 4–0 on 15 January 2017

The post Ademola, 5 other Nigerian youngsters named in England World Cup squad appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.