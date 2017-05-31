No denying Lookman and England – FIFA.com
No denying Lookman and England
“Of course I'm happy, and especially so because I hit the post twice in the previous game.” That was Ademola Lookman's immediate reaction when he spoke to FIFA.com after his team's 2-1 victory against Costa Rica in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-20 …
England U20 2-1 Costa Rica U20 report
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals
U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: England Advance to Quarter-Finals, Germany Ousted
