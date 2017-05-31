Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No denying Lookman and England – FIFA.com

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


FIFA.com

No denying Lookman and England
FIFA.com
“Of course I'm happy, and especially so because I hit the post twice in the previous game.” That was Ademola Lookman's immediate reaction when he spoke to FIFA.com after his team's 2-1 victory against Costa Rica in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-20
England U20 2-1 Costa Rica U20 reportDaily Mail
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finalsPulse Nigeria
U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: England Advance to Quarter-Finals, Germany OustedBleacher Report
The Guardian –SkySports –BBC Sport –The FA
all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.