Adesua Etomi Dated & Left This Actor For Banky W (Photos)
We’re sure most of you were wondering why the heck Adesua Etomi put Banky W on hold for so long seeing they were obviously meant to be together! Well, the reason is a man. And according to reliable sources, he’s none other than upcoming actor, Kunle Remi. Throwback to 2 years ago, around the time …
The post Adesua Etomi Dated & Left This Actor For Banky W (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
