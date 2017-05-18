Pages Navigation Menu

Adesua Etomi Flaunts Baby Bump On Set Of Wedding Party 2

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following her engagement announcement which took the internet by storm, Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has flaunted what she’ll look like carrying a baby. The Nollywood actress who held her introduction ceremony in Lagos some weeks ago is in Dubai with her man, Banky W, on set of the sequel to the viral movie, The Wedding…

