Adesua Etomi’s Reply To Fan Who Said She Bagged Herself A Money Bag Husband

Actress and singer, Banky W’s wife, Adesua Etomi gave a very brilliant reply to a follower who said she is a lucky girl who bagged herself a money bag husband. Adesua replied telling her she makes her own money and she bagged a good man not a money bag. Source: Instagram

