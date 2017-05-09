Dick Advocaat and Ruud Gullit appointed as new Holland management team – Irish Examiner
Dick Advocaat and Ruud Gullit appointed as new Holland management team
Newly appointed Holland coach Dick Advocaat and assistant Ruud Gullit have been backed as a "complementary duo" who can get the national team back on track for the 2018 World Cup. The announcement, made by the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) …
Netherlands appoint Dick Advocaat as national team coach
Advocaat returns as Netherlands coach
Holland appoint Dick Advocaat as coach for third time and bring in Ruud Gullit as his assistant
