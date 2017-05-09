Pages Navigation Menu

Dick Advocaat and Ruud Gullit appointed as new Holland management team – Irish Examiner

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports


Dick Advocaat and Ruud Gullit appointed as new Holland management team
Newly appointed Holland coach Dick Advocaat and assistant Ruud Gullit have been backed as a "complementary duo" who can get the national team back on track for the 2018 World Cup. The announcement, made by the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) …
