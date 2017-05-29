Adwoa Safo directs MMDAs to halt reckless abrogation of contracts – Myjoyonline.com
Adwoa Safo directs MMDAs to halt reckless abrogation of contracts
The Minister of state responsible for Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo has directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to immediately stop terminating contracts signed by their predecessors. Ms. Safo has further directed that …
NDC looted state funds through sole-sourcing – Adwoa Safo
