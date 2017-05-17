AFCON 2019: South Africa Coach Baxter To Name Squad For Nigeria Clash May 25

South Africa Football Federation (SAFA) says Bafana Bafana new coach, Stuart Baxter, will announce his squad on Thursday May 25 ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria.

SAFA disclosed this on their official twitter handle.

On Monday, Baxter was unveiled as Bafana Bafana new coach, replacing Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba who was sacked in December 2016.

"Stuart Baxter will name his squad for Nigeria on 25 May. The match will be played in Uyo on 10 June," SAFA stated on their Twitter handle.

Baxter who first handled Bafana from 2004 to 2005, promised to visit some of his players who play outside South Africa.



"I will be going abroad to watch players who ply their trade there," Baxter said.

"I will watch every South African. They will get a fair chance."

South Africa stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea after holding the Super Eagles to a 2-2 draw in a decisive qualifying match in Uyo in 2014.

The 1996 AFCON champions topped the group that also had Congo Brazzaville and Sudan while Nigeria finished third.

