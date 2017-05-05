AFCON/World Cup qualifiers : Kaduna FA boss makes case for Ahmadu Bello Stadium

By George Aluo

KADUNA FA Chairman, Sharreeff Kassimu has made a case for Ah- madu Bello Stadium, Kaduna to host some of the Super Eagles AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles would in June begin the race to Cameroon 2019 AFCON with a home game against South Africa. Kassimu in a telephone chat with Daily Sunsports noted that the Ah- madu Bello Stadium which had in the recent past hosted Eagles games is still good enough for such high profile international matches.

Hear him: “Ahmadu Bello Sta- dium Kaduna is one of the best sta- dia in the country. Kaduna has in the past successfully played host to the Eagles. A mammoth crowd cheered the Eagles when they played Chad and Egypt at the ABS and there was no hitches what so ever. The people of Kaduna are sports loving with an excellent record. So, it would be nice for the NFF to bring some of the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers here. I am appealing to them to do so since Kaduna had all along been penciled down as one of the venues where Eagles would play their home games.” Kassimu stressed that one oth- er thing going for Kaduna is the fact that the state has a governor who is a great football lover and always ready to host the national team.

“Our Governor, El Rufai is a passionate football lover. He has ensured the ABS Stadium remains in good shape. He has always welcomed the NFF and the Eagles to Kaduna.”