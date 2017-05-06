AfDB, African Economies, Insights and Strategies for Development – THISDAY Newspapers
AllAfrica.com
AfDB, African Economies, Insights and Strategies for Development
THISDAY Newspapers
On May 22-26, 2017, the African Development Bank Group will hold its 17 Annual Meetings in Ahmedebad, India, with the central theme, ''Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa.'' Earlier, in April, AfDB President, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina and …
