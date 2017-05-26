Pages Navigation Menu

Afe Babalola Varsity to establish industrial park

Posted on May 26, 2017

AFE BABALOLA University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, is set to establish an industrial park in the institution to promote skills and entrepreneurial concept and researches to industrial products of the university. Founder of the institution, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) made the remark yesterday during an entrepreneurship sensitisation programme held in the university, saying the park would […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

