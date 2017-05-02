Pages Navigation Menu

Afghan government releases 55 insurgent prisoners under peace deal

The Afghan government released 55 Hezb-e Islami prisoners on Tuesday under a peace deal signed with the former insurgent group in September 2016, officials said. Hezb-e Islami was one of the main insurgent groups in Afghanistan before the peace deal with the Afghan government. The group was believed to have had ties to al-Qaeda. The…

