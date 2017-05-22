AFMLSN Tasks Pregnant Women On Hygiene

BY DOYIN OJOSIPE, Abuja

Pregnant women have been advised to strictly observe good hygiene as it is in their best interest. The women are also expected to frequently visit the hospital for antenatal care where they would be checked and taught the right lessons on the safety of the pregnancy.

Speaking to Journalists, during a workshop in Abuja, the President, Association of Female Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AFMLSN), Dr Miriam Onachukwu it is worrisome that pregnant women in this era get quickly infected because they have forgotten the importance of good hygiene.

She said, “it is no longer in the days of our parents, you need to go for antenatal care, you need to eat properly, you need to maintain the simple hygiene at home to take care of your baby because sometimes we don’t know that simple things like going to urinate and not doing the proper clean up can give urinary tract infection.

When you have urinary tract infection, you are bound to infect your baby and the infection may even kill you, so these are the things we want to hilight, ” she said.

In a separate interview, the Association’s National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Nonye…. urged the Federal Government to ensure that Laboratories are being accredited according to the ISO 15189 quality management system so as to lessen or eliminate the issue of fakes tests results

Her words, “if we can have all our health facilities accredited, according to the ISO 15189, it will go a long way in producing quality results because it starts from sample collections. If a patient is not prepared properly, by the time we get into the laboratory, we may be having false negative results as the case may be, Nonye said.