Afolayan, Kate Henshaw, others, set to tour the world – Vanguard

Posted on May 23, 2017


Afolayan, Kate Henshaw, others, set to tour the world
IN a matter of days, Nollywood topshots including, Kunle Afolayan, Kate Henshaw, Rahama Sadau, Ayo 'AY' Makun, and Orente crooner, Adekunle Gold will embark on a tour of selected tourist cities around the world in a new creative reality TV show tagged …
