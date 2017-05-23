Afolayan, Kate Henshaw, others, set to tour the world

Vanguard

IN a matter of days, Nollywood topshots including, Kunle Afolayan, Kate Henshaw, Rahama Sadau, Ayo 'AY' Makun, and Orente crooner, Adekunle Gold will embark on a tour of selected tourist cities around the world in a new creative reality TV show tagged …



and more »