Afreximbank to Host Business, Political Leaders

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will hold its 24th annual general meeting (AGM) in Kigali from 28 June to July 1, with participation by some of Africa’s most high-profile political and business leaders, who would be joined by leading international experts.

A statement from Afreximbank yesterday, explained that the AGM and its related activities would be held under the overarching theme: “Boosting intra-African trade and integration.”

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister, Anastase Murekezi, are expected to attend, along with the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Claver Gatete.

They will be joined by a series of serving African presidents and former heads of state, as well as high-profile political and business leaders who will deliver keynote speeches.

“The speakers include Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria; Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank; Roberto Azevedo, Director-General, World Trade Organization; Prof. Justin Lin, Director, Center for New Structural Economics and Honorary Dean, National School of Development, Peking University, China; Ahmed El Sewedy, President, El Sewedy Industries, Egypt; and Kola Karim, Managing Director, Shoreline Energy International, UK.

“Others include Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria; Bassem Loukil, President, Loukil Group, Tunisia; Albert Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry; Dr. Ahmed Darwish, Head of Suez Canal Special Economic Zone, Egypt; Souleymane Diarrassouba, Minister of Trade, Craft and Promotion of SMEs, Côte d’Ivoire; Amina Mohamed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Kenya; Ade Ayeyemi, CEO, Ecobank Transnational; Andrew Alli, President and CEO, Africa Finance Corporation; and James Duddridge, member of the UK Parliament and former Minister for Africa,” the statement added.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

