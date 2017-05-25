Africa Day: Nigeria displays rich culture in S/Africa, says Consul General

Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa, Amb. Godwin Agada, says the country`s rich culture, food and attires were on display at a cultural event to mark Africa Day in South Africa.

The event was organised by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Thursday.

Agada told newsmenon telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the Nigerian stand at the event attracted many visitors, tourists and potential investors.

“Nigerian foods like “Amala’’, Pounded Yam, Semovita, “Moi-Moi’’, “Suya and all native soups were more than enough for visitors to taste.

“We also displayed various native attires made in Nigeria and distributed pamphlets about investment opportunities in the country,’’ he said.

Agada said that Nigerian culture was also displayed through music as native attires were won to dance to the country’s local music and songs.

“We were fully there. It was amazing. All participants and visitors were impressed with the Nigerian stand. The event was also a big platform for cultural diplomacy.

“The organisers thanked Nigerians for the outing,’’ the Consul General said.

Agada said that Nigeria achieved a lot through the event, noting that it was one way of exterminating Xenophobia.

Mr Olusola Solarin, an entrepreneur and cloth designer, told NAN that high grades of Nigerian attires were on display.

“My firm, Bida Clotheirs, specializes in making African attires in modern ways. We use innovations to create African attires.

“Visitors came to our stand to check the clothes, designs and fabrics. It made our great country Nigeria to be proud,’’ he said.

Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, President, Nigeria Union, South Africa, said that the Nigerian community gave the country quality representation at the event.

“We believe so much in African unity and Nigerians did the nation proud with the various displays which attracted visitors to our stand,’’ he said.

