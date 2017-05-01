Pages Navigation Menu

Africa food crisis: A looming disaster – ReliefWeb

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa


The Real Truth

Africa food crisis: A looming disaster
ReliefWeb
A severe food crisis is advancing across East Africa, Nigeria, and Yemen, with more than 20 million people at risk. Xavier Duvauchelle, Handicap International's desk officer for the East Africa region, explains the scale of the disaster and how our
Ethiopia is facing a killer drought. But it's going almost unnoticed.Washington Post
