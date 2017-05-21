Bid to boost India, Africa trade ties – The Hindu
|
The Hindu
|
Bid to boost India, Africa trade ties
The Hindu
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will discuss potential areas of boosting cooperation between India and Africa here on Monday. Mr. Jaitley will open the India-Africa Cooperation session being held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the African …
Jaitley to open India-Africa Cooperation sessions at AfDB meet
Africa-India trade to double to $100b by 2018 – AfDB President
Indo-African bilateral trade will touch $100 billion by 2018: AfDB
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!