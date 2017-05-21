Bid to boost India, Africa trade ties – The Hindu

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Business


Bid to boost India, Africa trade ties
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will discuss potential areas of boosting cooperation between India and Africa here on Monday. Mr. Jaitley will open the India-Africa Cooperation session being held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the African …
Jaitley to open India-Africa Cooperation sessions at AfDB meetBusiness Standard
Africa-India trade to double to $100b by 2018 – AfDB PresidentWorldStage
Indo-African bilateral trade will touch $100 billion by 2018: AfDBLivemint
The Indian Express –Firstpost –Hindu Business Line –MilTech
all 15 news articles »

