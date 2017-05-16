Why Nigeria has not made progress — OBASANJO – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why Nigeria has not made progress — OBASANJO
Vanguard
Abuja—Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said that Nigeria has not been able to make progress because successive governments failed to continue with good policies put in place by their predecessors. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
