Africa T/Tennis tourney: Union Bank heads to Morocco

Union Bank Men’s Table Tennis team have been picked by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) to represent the country at the forthcoming 2017 Africa Club Championship in Agadir, Morocco between June 26-30.

Secretary General of NTTF, Bola Adedeji, said Union Bank was picked to represent Nigeria following their superlative performance at the National Club Championship last year.

He said the Federation believes that Union Bank has the team to give Nigeria a good outing in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Bankers have been strategising for local and international competitions.

The Samson Ajayi-handled team humbled the Ogun State Table Tennis Club 3-1 at the Alake Sports Centre, Abeokuta over the weekend.

Ogun State Director of Sports, Faleti Fasola and Head Coach, Risikat Ramon have poured encomiums on the Union Bank team, declaring that they would go places.

It has also been gathered that the team would have a rematch with the Nigeria Civil Defence team in Lagos towards exposing the team technically and physically. The Bankers had won in Abuja earlier.

The post Africa T/Tennis tourney: Union Bank heads to Morocco appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

