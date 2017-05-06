Africa: Uganda to Chair African Union Peace and Security Council – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Africa: Uganda to Chair African Union Peace and Security Council
Kampala — The outgoing ambassador to Uganda's multilateral mission in Ethiopia, Mull Sebujja Katende, has been elected chairman of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) for the month of May. Ambassador Katende, who also doubles …
