African Police Chiefs endorses IGP Idris as Vice Chairman of forum.

The African Police Cooperation Mechanism has endorsed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, as its second Vice Chairman.

His endorsement came after he was nominated by the police Chiefs of all the West African countries present at the forum

The assembly also endorsed IGP of Algeria as its chairman, others are the police boss of Central Republic of African who was endorsed as the 3rd Vice Chairman while police boss of Zambia was endorsed as the rapporteur. The officials will run the bureau for a period of 2 years.

Their endorsement was announced at a 3 day meeting of all police Chiefs in Africa (AFRIPOL) held in Algiers, Algeria.

The appointment of IGP Idris was collectively accepted and lauded by assembly.

Nigeria has by this appointment gotten the first opportunity ever to serve at such a high profile capacity of AFRIPOL in the region.

Idris welcoming his endorsement said it would be an added advantage for Nigeria to collaborate with member countries in the areas of intelligence gathering and sharing.

He said it will as well ease legislation for arrest and prosecution of trans boarder criminals.

The post African Police Chiefs endorses IGP Idris as Vice Chairman of forum. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

