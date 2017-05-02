Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

African Wrestling Championships: Team Nigeria return with 8 gold, 2 silver – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

African Wrestling Championships: Team Nigeria return with 8 gold, 2 silver
The Nation Newspaper
NIGERIA wrestling contingent to the 2017 Senior African Wrestling Championships in Marrakech, Morocco returned to the country on Monday with a total of 10 medals consisting of eight gold and two silver medals. Out of the medals, the female wrestlers …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.